Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers will be very shorthanded against the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-4 and are in desperate need of some easy wins, fortunately for them, that might come at the expense of the shorthanded Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers will be missing quite a few players as they gear up to face the Nets on Saturday night. Indiana will be missing the following players: Kendall Brown (G-League), Aaron Nesmith (right foot soreness), Trevelin Queen (G-League), Daniel Theis (right knee soreness), and Myles Turner (left ankle injury management).

Brooklyn will be missing the usual suspect of T.J. Warren (left foot injury recovery), and Seth Curry has actually been upgraded to questionable (left ankle injury recovery).

There should be no reason for the Brooklyn Nets to lose this game against the Indiana Pacers. Even though the Nets are missing T.J. Warren and potentially Seth Curry, they clearly have the two best players on the floor in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. For a team that needs some wins, this is the moment for the Nets to capture one. Even more fortunate for the Nets, they have a chance to run it back against the Indiana Pacers in the very next game before the Chicago Bulls come into town.

It only takes one good win to get a team to break out of its funk. Hopefully, this game against the Indiana Pacers is that game for the Brooklyn Nets.

