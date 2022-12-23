Skip to main content

Bucks Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status vs. Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report vs. the Brooklyn Nets
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are set to face off in a Eastern Conference showdown on Friday night. Milwaukee has reclaimed the top spot in the East, but Brooklyn is the hottest team in basketball. Winners of their last seven games, Brooklyn has ascended up the standings, and currently sits just 2.5 games back from the first-seed.

This is the last game Brooklyn will play until Christmas, so if they are able to grab a win, they could enter the holiday just 1.5 games back of first, which seemed impossible earlier in the season. Brooklyn has done well to put their offseason and early-season drama behind them, and have been playing some great basketball.

The Nets will be going up against a Milwaukee team that should have Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, as the superstar forward is currently listed as probable for Friday's game. The Bucks are calling it "left knee soreness" for Antetokounmpo, but with a probable status, he should be good to go.

The Bucks will play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, but this is the last game Brooklyn will play until after the holiday. The top of the East is starting to take shape, but the 1-4 seeds could continue shuffling throughout the remainder of the year. Grabbing any advantage in the head to head battles with other top teams is always crucial.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_17998295
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Status Update vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16526397
News

Let The Games Begin: Kevin Durant Non-Committal On Last Team USA Ride At 2024 Paris Olympics

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19649158_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18033721
News

Kevin Durant Calls For Nets vs. Knicks Christmas Game

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_15351193
News

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kevin Durant's Success With Nets: 'He's The Same Guy'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19649164
News

Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Suddenly OUT for Nets vs. Warriors

By Chris Milholen
kyrie irving
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Surprising Status Change Before Warriors vs. Nets Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19522553_168390270_lowres
News

Paolo Banchero Reveals Humbling Experience Playing Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari