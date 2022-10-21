Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are set to face off on Friday night in a game that will feature some of the game's most exciting players. For the Nets, it's another opportunity for their big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons to find their chemistry. For Toronto, it's another game that will feature young star Scottie Barnes, who has drawn high praise from Durant and others across the league.

While both sides should have their top talent available for this one, there will be some key absences for each team.

For the Nets, they will be without Seth Curry and T.J. Warren, as both players are dealing with lower left leg injuries. It's a foot injury that Warren is dealing with, and an ankle injury for Curry. Brooklyn will miss both of these players, but they will have a reinforcement on the way in Joe Harris. Finally set to make his return to basketball, Harris is available for this game against the Raptors.

For Toronto, their injury report is not extensive, but it does include newly signed forward Otto Porter Jr., who is out with a left hamstring strain. The only other names listed for Toronto, are Chris Boucher and Khem Birch, as both players are questionable for this game. Boucher is dealing with a hamstring strain, and Birch is dealing with knee swelling.

The Nets and Raptors are set to tip-off at 7:30 EST in Brooklyn.

