Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

Kevin Durant's trade request impacted the Brooklyn Nets in a unique way
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of the summer, many felt as if basketball in Brooklyn would be much different by the start of the new season. Had the Nets dealt Durant, a deal for Kyrie Irving would have also made sense, but the team was instead able to bring both players back to start the year.

In a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving revealed a unique way in which Durant's trade request impacted the Nets. Rather than tearing them down, Irving believes it made them better.

"When Kev made that request, I feel like we got better," Irving told Charania. "Afterwards. Not initially, but now where we are now, I feel like we can honestly say we got better, with the principles that are needed for success. Without going through some test in the summertime or during the season, we wouldn’t be able to be as close and bonded as we are now."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adversity often can have this impact, and while much of this adversity was self-inflicted, it may have caused the Nets to look internally, and understand the areas they need to be better. Irving has spoken about the need to do that for himself, and perhaps Durant's trade request was a wake up call for the entire organization. Time will tell, but Irving believes the events from this summer were good for the Nets.

Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19121941_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Joe Harris Available Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19172792
News

Injury Report: Nets Joe Harris Probable Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262076
News

Nets Quickly Reminded of Glaring Hole and Deficiencies in Season Opener

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19261166
News

Ben Simmons Speaks on Fouling Out in Nets Season Opener: 'I Gotta Tone It Down'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262271
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Ben Simmons Fouling Out

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19186611
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Support For Brittney Griner

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19185851
News

Ben Simmons 'ready to go' for Nets season debut, hopes for regular workload

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_10673623
News

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

By Joey Linn