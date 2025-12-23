Injury Report Will Make for Interesting Nets-76ers Matchup

After looking like a team that would contend for the top overall pick earlier in the season, the Brooklyn Nets have officially found their groove.

They're 5-3 in their last eight games, ripping off wins against the Raptors, Bucks, Pelicans, Bulls and Hornets. Michael Porter Jr. has continued to play at an All-Star level, and Brooklyn's young core is seeing improvement on a game-to-game basis.

On Tuesday night, the Nets will see another test in the 76ers, who currently stand as the Eastern Conference's four-seed.

The injury report is sure to make for an intersting game, as both teams have players out or questionable to play. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and 76ers tonight:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery

Terance Mann — Probable: Illness

Drake Powell — Out: Right ankle sprain

Ben Saraf — Probable: Right ankle sprain

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring strain

Philadelphia 76ers injuries:

Dominick Barlow — Questionable: Illness

VJ Edgecombe — Questionable: Illness

Joel Embiid — Probable: Right knee management

Quentin Grimes — Questionable: Illness

Kelly Oubre Jr. — Out: Left knee sprain

Trendon Watford — Out: Left adductor strain

The Nets will be without three players tonight in Haywood Highsmith, Drake Powell and Cam Thomas.

Highsmith has yet to make his Nets debut this season after being acquired from Miami in the offseason. He was trending toward a return from offseason knee surgery, though he saw a setback in his recovery.

Rookie Drake Powell, who had begun to find a groove, suffered another ankle sprain days ago and is set to be sidelined.

Cam Thomas has been out for some time now with a hamstring strain, and was reevaluated weeks ago.

“We’re happy with how he’s progressing,” head coach Jordi Fernández said on Dec. 7. “And we have another timeline, which is two weeks. We’ll let you guys know. That’s pretty much it. There’s no reading in-between. We’re happy with the progress. There’s been improvement. And now in two weeks, we’ll see where he’s at.”

The 76ers have three players questionable to play tonight due to illness in Dominick Barlow, VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes, all of which are sure to impact the game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford are out, and former MVP Joel Embiid is probable to play.

The Nets and 76ers will face off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.