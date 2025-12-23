Injury Report Will Make for Interesting Nets-76ers Matchup
After looking like a team that would contend for the top overall pick earlier in the season, the Brooklyn Nets have officially found their groove.
They're 5-3 in their last eight games, ripping off wins against the Raptors, Bucks, Pelicans, Bulls and Hornets. Michael Porter Jr. has continued to play at an All-Star level, and Brooklyn's young core is seeing improvement on a game-to-game basis.
On Tuesday night, the Nets will see another test in the 76ers, who currently stand as the Eastern Conference's four-seed.
The injury report is sure to make for an intersting game, as both teams have players out or questionable to play. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and 76ers tonight:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery
Terance Mann — Probable: Illness
Drake Powell — Out: Right ankle sprain
Ben Saraf — Probable: Right ankle sprain
Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring strain
Philadelphia 76ers injuries:
Dominick Barlow — Questionable: Illness
VJ Edgecombe — Questionable: Illness
Joel Embiid — Probable: Right knee management
Quentin Grimes — Questionable: Illness
Kelly Oubre Jr. — Out: Left knee sprain
Trendon Watford — Out: Left adductor strain
The Nets will be without three players tonight in Haywood Highsmith, Drake Powell and Cam Thomas.
Highsmith has yet to make his Nets debut this season after being acquired from Miami in the offseason. He was trending toward a return from offseason knee surgery, though he saw a setback in his recovery.
Rookie Drake Powell, who had begun to find a groove, suffered another ankle sprain days ago and is set to be sidelined.
Cam Thomas has been out for some time now with a hamstring strain, and was reevaluated weeks ago.
“We’re happy with how he’s progressing,” head coach Jordi Fernández said on Dec. 7. “And we have another timeline, which is two weeks. We’ll let you guys know. That’s pretty much it. There’s no reading in-between. We’re happy with the progress. There’s been improvement. And now in two weeks, we’ll see where he’s at.”
The 76ers have three players questionable to play tonight due to illness in Dominick Barlow, VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes, all of which are sure to impact the game.
Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford are out, and former MVP Joel Embiid is probable to play.
The Nets and 76ers will face off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.