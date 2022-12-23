Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Receive Last Minute Status Updates

After being listed as probable with left knee soreness, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Friday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets. This is great news for both the Bucks and NBA fans, as this matchup is one that always delivers great games.

It has been another MVP-level season for Giannis, who continues to dominate on a nightly basis. His play, along with the play of his teammates, currently has Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference. Winners of their last seven games, the Brooklyn Nets are making a run at that top spot, and could come within just 1.5 games of it with a win on Friday.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for this game, his co-star Khris Middleton will not be, as his doubtful status has officially been downgraded to out. Middleton is dealing with right knee soreness, and is not able to play in this 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals rematch.

The Bucks and Nets have delivered some great matchups since Durant and Irving arrived in Brooklyn, with some of those coming after their seven games series in 2021. While Brooklyn seemed to be on the brink of blowing things up, they are now the hottest team in basketball, and will have a great test against the Eastern Conference's top team on Friday night.

The Nets and Bucks will tip-off at 7:30 PM EST.

