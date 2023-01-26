Injury Report: Joel Embiid's Updated Status vs. Nets

After initially listing Joel Embiid as questionable with foot soreness, the Philadelphia 76ers have announced that he is playing vs. the Nets. This is massive news, as Embiid's status has such a large impact on every game the 76ers play. In a game with such high stakes, it is even bigger news.

Only one game separates the 76ers and Nets in the standings, making this a huge matchup between two teams who hope to contend for an NBA championship this season. While the Brooklyn Nets will once again be without Kevin Durant, they have been playing much better basketball of late, and will look to grab a win against a solid 76ers team.

For Philly, they are looking to hold off the Nets, who sit just one game behind them in the standings. Having won five-straight games, the 76ers are on a roll right now, and will look to keep it going in this game against Brooklyn.

The Nets are looking to sustain themselves while they await the return of Kevin Durant. They have done much better lately, behind some great play from Kyrie Irving, but they will need a solid game from him and others to take down a hot 76ers team on Wednesday.

The 76ers and Nets are just about to get underway, as this last minute injury update on Joel Embiid was what fans on both sides were waiting for.

