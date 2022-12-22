Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Status Update vs. Milwaukee Bucks

After being a late scratch vs. the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his return to the lineup on Friday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving is not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be available vs. Milwaukee.

While it is still early, this is a big game for both teams. Only 2.5 games separate the first-seed Bucks and the fourth-seed Nets in the Eastern Conference standings, and the Nets have been climbing fast. Winners of their last seven games, Brooklyn is making a real push for the East's top spot, and this game against Milwaukee will be a good test.

The Bucks and Nets have had some great battles over the last few seasons, headlined by their seven-game Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series in 2021. The Nets are trying to reestablish themselves as legitimate contenders after a drama-filled offseason that extended into the beginning of the regular season. Their current win streak has done a lot to build their confidence and respect around the league, and a win over Milwaukee could take that even further.

With Irving expected to play, Brooklyn will be close to fully-healthy again. The Nets and Bucks are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST in what will be a very exciting Eastern Conference showdown. This is the last game Brooklyn will play until after Christmas.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry