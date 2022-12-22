Skip to main content

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Status Update vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets expect to have Kyrie Irving playing vs. the Bucks
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being a late scratch vs. the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his return to the lineup on Friday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving is not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be available vs. Milwaukee.

While it is still early, this is a big game for both teams. Only 2.5 games separate the first-seed Bucks and the fourth-seed Nets in the Eastern Conference standings, and the Nets have been climbing fast. Winners of their last seven games, Brooklyn is making a real push for the East's top spot, and this game against Milwaukee will be a good test.

The Bucks and Nets have had some great battles over the last few seasons, headlined by their seven-game Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series in 2021. The Nets are trying to reestablish themselves as legitimate contenders after a drama-filled offseason that extended into the beginning of the regular season. Their current win streak has done a lot to build their confidence and respect around the league, and a win over Milwaukee could take that even further.

With Irving expected to play, Brooklyn will be close to fully-healthy again. The Nets and Bucks are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST in what will be a very exciting Eastern Conference showdown. This is the last game Brooklyn will play until after Christmas.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_16526397
News

Let The Games Begin: Kevin Durant Non-Committal On Last Team USA Ride At 2024 Paris Olympics

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19649158_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18033721
News

Kevin Durant Calls For Nets vs. Knicks Christmas Game

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_15351193
News

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kevin Durant's Success With Nets: 'He's The Same Guy'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19649164
News

Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Suddenly OUT for Nets vs. Warriors

By Chris Milholen
kyrie irving
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Surprising Status Change Before Warriors vs. Nets Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19522553_168390270_lowres
News

Paolo Banchero Reveals Humbling Experience Playing Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17587296_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari