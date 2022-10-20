Skip to main content
Injury Report: Nets Joe Harris Probable Against Toronto Raptors

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Nets Joe Harris Probable Against Toronto Raptors

The Nets have listed Joe Harris as probable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets will likely welcome back Joe Harris (left foot soreness) against the Toronto Raptors Friday night. 

Harris has been dealing with foot soreness. The Nets have been cautious with Harris since discovering the foot soreness. He has not played since the preseason opener. The sharpshooter is coming off playing 14 games during the 2021-22 season - a season he underwent two ankle surgeries. 

It is to be determined whether the longest-tenured Net will start for Brooklyn. Veteran wing, Royce O'Neale has started for the Nets with Harris out. There is no word yet if the Nets sharpshooter will play under a minutes restriction in his first game back this season. 

Although Harris is likely to return Friday night, the team will still be without Seth Curry (left ankle - injury recovery) and TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Curry has still not fully completed his off-season ankle rehab. He underwent ankle surgery in the offseason. The guard has been able to do some 4-on-4 sessions and individual work, along with playing through contact. In the last update from Nets head coach, Steve Nash, he disclosed that Curry may be a "hair behind" Harris in terms of returning to the floor. 

Don't expect to see Warren for the remainder of October. Warren, who is still working on his foot rehab, will be reevaluated in November. The wing has been seen working on shooting drills and doing individual work after Nets practices. 

Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

Practice Footage of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Revealed

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

USATSI_19262076
News

Nets Quickly Reminded of Glaring Hole and Deficiencies in Season Opener

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19261166
News

Ben Simmons Speaks on Fouling Out in Nets Season Opener: 'I Gotta Tone It Down'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262271
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Ben Simmons Fouling Out

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19186611
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Support For Brittney Griner

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19185851
News

Ben Simmons 'ready to go' for Nets season debut, hopes for regular workload

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_10673623
News

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19186867
News

Ben Simmons Flooded with Support from Star Teammates and Coach Ahead of Season Opener

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19231727
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals why Winning Championship With Nets is Special

By Chris Milholen