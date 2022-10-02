Skip to main content
Injury Report: Seth Curry and TJ Warren OUT Against 76ers

The Nets are almost fully healthy heading into preseason.

The Brooklyn Nets are almost fully healthy heading into the preseason, but they're missing just a couple of key pieces.

As the Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers, they'll be missing both Seth Curry (left ankle) and TJ Warren (left foot). Fortunately for the Nets, their big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons will all play with each for the first time ever. There's going to be a ton of eyes on how the three of them will finally perform playing with each other after nearly a year of waiting. 

Many have considered TJ Warren to be one of the steals of the off-season. He signed with the Brooklyn Nets for only a $2,628,597 contract. For a player who has a career average of 15.5 PPG, including last season on 53% shooting, that is the definition of an absolute steal. 

Curry hasn't given an update on his ankle, but he did mention that it's feeling good and he still hasn't done five-on-five work yet. As of now, he's only participated in individual work. Despite not playing, Curry has still loved what he's seen from his teammate and is incredibly excited about this season with the Nets.

“I think the focus level has been really good," Curry said. "The pace, guys pushing the ball and playing unselfishly. It's the excitement of a new year. That's the biggest thing.“

The NBA season is a marathon, not a sprint. If the Brooklyn Nets can find themselves healthy when it matters most, they'll definitely be a scary team.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

