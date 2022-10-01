Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's trade request was the story of the summer, but after the Brooklyn Nets refused to trade him for the packages they were offered, the superstar forward decided to rejoin his team. When asked why he decided to come back, rather than holding out until a trade was found, Durant shared a level of confidence in the team Brooklyn has.

"I felt like we had a good team. I felt like this is the place I said I wanted to be," Durant said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "We started to set something up in the future to be a solid team. So to be honest I thought this was still a great option, too."

All about winning, Durant feels as if that can still happen in Brooklyn. While the team did not make any major offseason acquisitions, they will be adding Ben Simmons to their starting lineup, which should open up a lot of different possibilities that were not available last season.

Optimistic about what this can look like, Durant made the decision to return because he felt like Brooklyn had a good team. If he did not feel this way, Durant likely would have held out until a trade partner was found. Recognizing the potential this team has, Durant claims to be bought in.

With the pre-season upon us, and the regular season just a few weeks away, Durant will be back on the floor for Brooklyn very soon. In what felt like an impossible outcome midway through the summer, Brooklyn will have their superstar forward back in action.