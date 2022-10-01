Skip to main content
Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is not certain that KD actually wanted him fired
The Brooklyn Nets have finally resolved their hectic offseason, and will be entering the year with both Kevin Durant and Steve Nash. This was an outcome that seemed incredibly unlikely midway through the summer, but is now the reality that everyone must move forward with.

The reports that Kevin Durant wanted Steve Nash fired were very public, leaving some to believe that a level of animosity between the two sides would persist to begin the year. So far that has not been the case, and for Nash, he is not 100% sure those reports were entirely accurate.

"I never thought that was 100 percent," Nash said of Durant wanting him fired, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "There’s a lot of things — it’s not black and white like that. It was a lot of factors. A lot of things behind the scenes."

Since media day, Nash has talked about the nature of modern media, and how that often portrays partial truths as absolutes. While there is no hiding the friction that existed between Durant and the organization, Steve Nash is suggesting that the reporting may not have always been entirely accurate. That said, there were indeed real issues, and ones that Brooklyn hopes all sides can move beyond.

Until this point, both Steve Nash and Kevin Durant have maintained a level of professionalism amidst difficult questions. Fans are eager to see how things look on the basketball court, and with the regular season now just a few weeks away, that time is coming very soon.

