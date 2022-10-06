Skip to main content
Injury Report: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jesse D. Garrabrant | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Injury Report: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat will be without two key players for their pre-season game vs. Brooklyn
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Miami Heat in their second pre-season game. Expected to have the same collection off players from their pre-season opener, with the possible exception of Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn will be looking to build upon the debut of Ben Simmons. Taking on a Miami Heat team that will be down a couple of key players, Brooklyn will also be looking for their first win as a group.

It was reported early on Thursday that both Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo would be out for Miami in this game. Jimmy Butler was not listed on the injury report, meaning that he should be available to play for the Heat. For Brooklyn, as previously mentioned, Steve Nash expects to have the same collection of players from the pre-season opener. The only question mark is Kyrie Irving, who welcomed a new baby with his wife, and may not be available.

The Nets and Heat each expect to be near the top of the Eastern Conference this season, and while this is just a pre-season matchup, both sides will be looking to set the tone. This is an important year for both teams, as the Heat look to finally get over the hump, while Brooklyn looks to prove that this group has what it takes,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two teams will tip-off at 7:30 EST in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

1091966970
News

Draymond Green Shares Challenge For Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
031022-kdsimmons
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons Playing vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19122301
News

Royce O'Neale Reveals Thoughts About Being Traded From Jazz to Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19121776_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Availability Against Heat To Be Determined

By Chris Milholen
1240239570.0
News

Blake Griffin Shares First Message Since Leaving Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
kd-football-us
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Fantasy Football Team

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15517571_168390270_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Has 'Completely Moved On' From Ben Simmons

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19172912_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Give Inside Look at Ben Simmons' Return to Court

By Chris Milholen