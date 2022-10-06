Injury Report: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Miami Heat in their second pre-season game. Expected to have the same collection off players from their pre-season opener, with the possible exception of Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn will be looking to build upon the debut of Ben Simmons. Taking on a Miami Heat team that will be down a couple of key players, Brooklyn will also be looking for their first win as a group.

It was reported early on Thursday that both Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo would be out for Miami in this game. Jimmy Butler was not listed on the injury report, meaning that he should be available to play for the Heat. For Brooklyn, as previously mentioned, Steve Nash expects to have the same collection of players from the pre-season opener. The only question mark is Kyrie Irving, who welcomed a new baby with his wife, and may not be available.

The Nets and Heat each expect to be near the top of the Eastern Conference this season, and while this is just a pre-season matchup, both sides will be looking to set the tone. This is an important year for both teams, as the Heat look to finally get over the hump, while Brooklyn looks to prove that this group has what it takes,

The two teams will tip-off at 7:30 EST in Brooklyn.

