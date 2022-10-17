Injury Report: Zion Williamson PLAYING vs. Brooklyn Nets

After being out all of last season, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is set to make his return on opening night against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. The star-power in this game will be significant, with all eyes set to be on Williamson's return, and the new big-three in Brooklyn.

Williamson had a fantastic start to his career, putting up numbers that had hardly been seen before, but injuries have kept him sidelined for much of his first three seasons. The numbers Williamson put up two season ago were even more incredible than his per game averages would suggest, because they came alongside a supporting cast that did not complement him well. Now with teammates like CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, Williamson should have much more space to operate than he did the last time he was on the floor.

For the Brooklyn Nets, they will be without Seth Curry and Joe Harris. The two sharpshooting guards are working their way back from injuries, and project to really help this Nets team when healthy. This is a big year for Brooklyn, and they will need all hands on deck if they want to reach the heights they envisioned when signing Durant and Irving in 2019.

This should be an exciting season opener, and it is set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

