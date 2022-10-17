Skip to main content
Injury Report: Zion Williamson PLAYING vs. Brooklyn Nets

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Zion Williamson PLAYING vs. Brooklyn Nets

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is playing in the season opener
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being out all of last season, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is set to make his return on opening night against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. The star-power in this game will be significant, with all eyes set to be on Williamson's return, and the new big-three in Brooklyn.

Williamson had a fantastic start to his career, putting up numbers that had hardly been seen before, but injuries have kept him sidelined for much of his first three seasons. The numbers Williamson put up two season ago were even more incredible than his per game averages would suggest, because they came alongside a supporting cast that did not complement him well. Now with teammates like CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, Williamson should have much more space to operate than he did the last time he was on the floor.

For the Brooklyn Nets, they will be without Seth Curry and Joe Harris. The two sharpshooting guards are working their way back from injuries, and project to really help this Nets team when healthy. This is a big year for Brooklyn, and they will need all hands on deck if they want to reach the heights they envisioned when signing Durant and Irving in 2019.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This should be an exciting season opener, and it is set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

Practice Footage of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Revealed

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

USATSI_17358565
News

Brooklyn Nets Exercise Team Options on Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18131970
News

Injury Report: Joe Harris and Seth Curry Ruled OUT for Nets Regular Season Opener

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17988207
News

Kyrie Irving Admits to Regrets From Last Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19172958
News

Kyrie Irving Addresses Future With Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19231729
News

Nets trim roster toBrooklyn Nets Trim Roster to Regular Reason Maximum 17 Players regular season maximum 17 players

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_15980480_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Says There Was Never a Relationship With Joel Embiid

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19221742
News

Ben Simmons Makes Interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19172170
News

Ben Simmons Looking Forward to Playing in Philadelphia: 'F--K, I Can't Wait to Go There'

By Chris Milholen