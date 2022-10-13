Skip to main content
Injury Update: Nets 'Optimistic' Joe Harris Returns for Season Opener

Joe Harris is progressing in the right direction.

Joe Harris still hasn't officially returned for the Brooklyn Nets, but he's trending in the right direction for the team.

Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to the media on Wednesday where he discussed the possibility of Harris returning during the regular season. Nash stated that Joe Harris is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. Nash also stated that he's "optimistic" that Joe Harris will be ready for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

When it comes to the subject of Joe Harris' health it's very understandable for Nets fans to feel a little shaky. Harris missed nearly all of last season with a foot injury that was aggravated multiple times, and his presence on the team is incredibly important to the team's success. If Steve Nash is optimistic about Harris returning for opening night, then that's something fans can start resting easy when thinking about.

Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, the team is talented enough to manage without Joe Harris should he miss extended time during the regular season. The biggest thing for the Brooklyn Nets is to have Harris available during the playoffs when their depth and three-point shooting need to be much more on display. Hopefully, Nash's optimism turns into a reality, and Joe Harris will be available for the Brooklyn Nets on opening night.

