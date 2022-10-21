Skip to main content
Injury Update: Seth Curry's Return From Injury Timeline Revealed

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Update: Seth Curry's Return From Injury Timeline Revealed

Seth Curry is nearing a return and he's only a few practices away from being back on the hardwood for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are getting a step closer to being fully healthy each and every day, and the team is not that far away from welcoming back Seth Curry to their lineup. According to Nets head coach, Steve Nash, the guard is only 'a couple more practices' away from being cleared.

"Seth probably just needs a couple more practices. It’s progressing, feeling good about it, but still needs a couple more I’d say," said Nash before Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. "We can update you if he’s ready or needs more after that."

To add more optimism to Curry's close timetable, the Nets head coach stated he thinks the guard will travel with the team on their two-game road trip next week - Memphis and Milwaukee. 

After recent Nets practices, Curry has been seen planting his foot well and participating in shooting drills. Before Friday night's update, Nash said Curry has completed some 4-on-4 and has played through contact. The same response was relaid by the guard days before the Nets head coach provided an update. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The guard has been dealing with a bum ankle since the tail end of the 2021-22 season. Before the NBA Playoffs, Curry disclosed that he was playing through the soreness and he missed patches of games in the second half of the regular season. 

Following Brooklyn's first-round defeat to the Boston Celtics, Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle on May 9. His ankle rehab progressed through the offseason. 

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (4)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

USATSI_17359623
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19261607
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19121941_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Joe Harris Available Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19172792
News

Injury Report: Nets Joe Harris Probable Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262076
News

Nets Quickly Reminded of Glaring Hole and Deficiencies in Season Opener

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19261166
News

Ben Simmons Speaks on Fouling Out in Nets Season Opener: 'I Gotta Tone It Down'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262271
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Ben Simmons Fouling Out

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19186611
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Support For Brittney Griner

By Joey Linn