The Brooklyn Nets are getting a step closer to being fully healthy each and every day, and the team is not that far away from welcoming back Seth Curry to their lineup. According to Nets head coach, Steve Nash, the guard is only 'a couple more practices' away from being cleared.

"Seth probably just needs a couple more practices. It’s progressing, feeling good about it, but still needs a couple more I’d say," said Nash before Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. "We can update you if he’s ready or needs more after that."

To add more optimism to Curry's close timetable, the Nets head coach stated he thinks the guard will travel with the team on their two-game road trip next week - Memphis and Milwaukee.

After recent Nets practices, Curry has been seen planting his foot well and participating in shooting drills. Before Friday night's update, Nash said Curry has completed some 4-on-4 and has played through contact. The same response was relaid by the guard days before the Nets head coach provided an update.

The guard has been dealing with a bum ankle since the tail end of the 2021-22 season. Before the NBA Playoffs, Curry disclosed that he was playing through the soreness and he missed patches of games in the second half of the regular season.

Following Brooklyn's first-round defeat to the Boston Celtics, Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle on May 9. His ankle rehab progressed through the offseason.

