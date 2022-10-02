Skip to main content
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Behavior

NBAE via Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Behavior

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabber called out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no stranger to criticism. Consistently criticized for his lack of availability the last several seasons, Irving has been at the forefront of numerous NBA debates. While the Nets are hopeful that Irving can remain committed to basketball this season, the star point guard seems to regularly find himself in the middle of controversy.

In a recent Tweet, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the latest to chime in on this, urging Kyrie Irving to reconsider his behavior:

Highlighting the young people who look up to Irving, and athletes in general, Kareem urged the star point guard to reconsider the way he behaves. Using a picture or Irving flipping off the Boston Celtics crowd, Kareem seemed to suggest that Irving has been a poor role model to the youth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is not the first time that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has publicly criticized Kyrie Irving, as the NBA legend called him out for his refusal to get vaccinated in September of 2021. Always outspoken about current NBA matters, Kareem has now used his voice on multiple occasions to take exception with Kyrie Irving.

One of the most respected figures in NBA history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar definitely has an impact. It is currently unknown how Kyrie Irving feels about his recent comments, or if he has even seen them, but it would not be surprising if the star guard is asked about this criticism some time in the near future.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

0x0
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Available vs. 76ers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19121822_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Details on Nets' Chemistry

By Farbod Esnaashari
1240057117.0
News

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

By Joey Linn
fullsizeoutput_d07f
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
fullsizeoutput_d07e
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_14158763_153628568_lowres
News

If NBA Season is Canceled What Does This Mean For The Nets?

By Eric Webb
USATSI_13694229
News

No. 1 Seed Kevin Durant Loses To No. 16 Seed Derrick Jones Jr. In NBA 2K Players Tournament

By Rob Lep
USATSI_13883551_153628568_lowres
News

Four Nets Players Symptom Free of COVID-19

By Eric Webb