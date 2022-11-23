Kevin Durant: 'Everybody' Wants Brooklyn Nets to Fail

The Brooklyn Nets suffered arguably their worst loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling to a Philadelphia 76ers team that was without James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. It was also the return of Ben Simmons, who was booed by the Philly fans all night.

When asked after the game about how Simmons handled the boos, Kevin Durant said he did well, but added that the Nets get that treatment everywhere.

"That's at every arena," Durant said. "Everybody wants to see our team fail. Nobody likes Ben. Nobody likes [Kyrie]. Nobody likes myself. It might be like that at every road arena. It's just something we gotta deal with."

Having dealt with that treatment in OKC, Durant knows what it's like, as does Kyrie Irving with Boston. Those two stars can help Simmons navigate the boos, but once the game begins, the focus should be on basketball. Durant believes Simmons did a good job handling that, as he played one of his better games of the season.

Unfortunately for Simmons and the Nets, few other players performed well, and it allowed a depleted 76ers team to steal a win from the Nets. Brooklyn will look to bounce back from this loss, because as Kevin Durant said, everybody wants them to fail. This season has not started well, but there is time to turn things around.

