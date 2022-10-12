Kevin Durant Reveals Current 'Vibes' of Brooklyn Nets Team

With bad vibes much of last season, and the worst vibes possible throughout most of this summer, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to flip the script. According to star forward Kevin Durant, the vibes are good for now, but that only matters if they stay good when things get tough. Led by Durant, the Nets also boast Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, leaving them optimistic about their talent. This of course only matters if the vibes are right.

"The vibes have been straight but who knows what the vibes will be if we hit a skid or if we’re not playing well or if somebody gets injured. That’s what makes a team is how we stick together through those times," Durant said.

From what Durant has revealed regarding his trade request this summer, the team's inability to fight through adversity was one of his concerns. According to him, even when they were depleted by injuries and league protocols last year, Brooklyn should not have gone on such a skid. Alluding to that with these comments, Durant wants this year's team to stick together even when things go poorly.

As he put it, a team is made during their ability to stick together during tough times. Last year's Brooklyn team did not show an ability to do this, and while the vibes are good so far this year, Durant wants that to remain the case. If it does, this team has the talent to be a problem in the Eastern Conference.

