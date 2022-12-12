Kevin Durant Reveals Untold Kobe Bryant Advice For First Time

Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant have always had a mutual respect for each other - Durant idolized Kobe, and Kobe respected how tough of a cover Durant was. It's only natural for KD to want advice from one of his idols, and Kobe was never shy to give it.

Durant recently revealed some advice Kobe gave to him when he was younger for the very first time - KD considers it the most impactful advice Kobe gave him.

“Really just don’t be a crybaby,” Durant said. “I was at that age, at 23, where I thought the world revolved around me. I know we talk a lot about Kobe – he was real humble how he approached the game, how he approached his teammates — just life in general. I just learned just from watching his movements, he was an example. He didn’t say much but he was an example by how he moved. I try to emulate him and Mike [Michael Jordan] – two dudes that I emulate on and off the court what they do. It’ll only make me better.”

Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant played in multiple playoff series against each other and even played with each other on the Olympic team. They've shared battles and advice that includes the highs and lows.

Kobe Bryant and his work ethic will always be a mythical presence for many modern NBA players. No one will ever believe just how hard he truly worked, but will only learn from word-of-mouth stories like the ones Kevin Durant shared.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry