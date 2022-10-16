Kyrie Irving Admits to Regrets From Last Season

Last season went about as poorly as possible for the Brooklyn Nets. Missing Kyrie Irving for most of the season due to his ineligibility for home games, and missing Kevin Durant for an extended period due to injury, Brooklyn made the playoffs, but was swept in the opening round by the Boston Celtics.

When speaking with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Irving was asked if he has any regrets from last season. While the star point guard didn't specify any, he admitted he has them.

"I'd be lying to you as a human being [if I said I didn't]," Irving told Friedell. "I think we all think about times we could have made better decisions, and times we wish we could have done things differently and I feel the same way at times throughout my life. ... I legitimately just want to play the long game and not put too much pressure on myself or the people that I'm around."

Irving continued, saying, "This is something that I get to do every day. We say it as a cliché sometimes, but nah, we just let the play handle [itself] -- enjoy the season, and then after that, we'll go back and look at some of this reflection time and talk about these things in deeper detail, but as of right now that can't be my focus."

Now focused on turning things around for himself and the Nets, Irving is leaving last season behind him, and focusing on this year.

