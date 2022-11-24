Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Has Shocking Answer For Best Shooter in the World

Kyrie's answer isn't who you think it would be.

Every year, you could easily vote for Steph Curry as the best shooter in the NBA, especially because he's the greatest shooter in league history. This season, however, there are a ton of fantastic shooters early on. Kyrie Irving believes the greatest shooter in the NBA is none other than the Nets' very own Yuta Watanabe.

"He's the best shooter in the world right now," Irving said of Watanabe. "Stats prove it right now. He's the best shooter in the best league in the world right now. We just want him to remain confident and shoot the opportunities that he gets out there. He makes the game a lot easier for us. We have guys that are willing to sacrifice their body night-to-night and you want to reward them, especially when they're shooting the ball well."

Percentage-wise, no one in the NBA is shooting the three-ball better than Yuta Watanabe. He's shooting an unreal 57.1%, but only on three attempts a game. An argument could be made for a player like Kevin Huerter - who is shooting 50% on seven attempts a game.

Whether you think the best shooter in the world is Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Huerter, or anyone else in the NBA, you have to give respect to Yuta Watanabe. Shooting 57.1% from three is nothing to scoff at, and there's a reason why no one else is doing it.

