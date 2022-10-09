Kyrie Irving Reveals Nets' Primary Focus This Season

After a very disappointing 2021-22 season, which was followed by an excessively dramatic offseason, the Brooklyn Nets are shifting their focus to themselves only this year. Rather than worrying about what other teams are doing, what the refs are doing, or what critics may think, Brooklyn is refocusing their attention on themselves.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving returned to practice on Saturday after missing time for the birth of his child. Upon his return, Irving admitted that the team sometimes gets out-hustled, and is working to change that. His comments were detailed in their entirely by Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

"The low-hanging fruit that we could honestly all agree on, is sometimes in possessions we're not playing hard enough," Irving said. "You saw it against Miami the other night. They were really physical, and we don't want that to be our stigma or M.O. in the league."

Irving continued, saying, "We've got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable at times. We're going to mess up things, but we don’t want it to carry over to the next possession."

Recognizing what his team needs to do better, Irving is hoping that improvement can be made in these last two pre-season games, and carry over into the regular season. Brooklyn has yet to reach the heights they envisioned when Durant and Irving joined in 2019, and now entering another year with that duo, the team knows they have to be better than they have been.

