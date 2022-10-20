Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Shares Support For Brittney Griner

Kyrie Irving spoke before the Brooklyn Nets hosted the New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun a new season, tipping things off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening. Star point guard Kyrie Irving addressed the crowd before the game, and shared a message of excitement, but also one that is bigger than basketball.

"You guys are a part of something special here," Irving said. "This is the start of it. We want make sure you guys understand that we cannot do this alone. We need you on every single night participating."

Irving told the fans that his team needs their support while they pursue their ultimate goal of a championship, and thanked them for being a part of this journey. Before he ended his message, Irving shared support for Brittney Griner, who is still being held in Russia.

"But the big picture that's going on in the world, is free our sister Brittney Griner," Irving said. "Everybody do your job, please bring our sister home. We wouldn't be doing our jobs to the best of our abilities if we didn't stand on what we believe in."

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared a similar message from center court before his team's first game, calling for Griner to be freed from Russian prison. The NBA has been vocal on this issue, and they hope their voice can make an impact. For Irving, he made sure to finish his pre-game message with that important point.

