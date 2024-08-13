NBA Mock Draft: Who Do Nets Get with No. 1 Pick?
The Brooklyn Nets have acquired their own draft pick for 2025 back from the Houston Rockets, and that puts them right on center stage in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes for the top pick.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft after the end of the Olympics and sent Flagg to the Nets with the No. 1 overall pick.
"His identity revolves around two-way versatility and athleticism, but the gradual, consistent on-ball development he's demonstrated has raised the bar and his theoretical ceiling," Wasserman writes. "At baseline, he's going to produce and impact games just by tapping into his special physical abilities, IQ, signature defensive instincts and motor. But it's the budding creation, pick-and-roll ball-handling and shotmaking diversity that will separate Flagg at No. 1 and draw NBA superstar projections."
There are other candidates for the top pick like Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe, but it's hard to be disappointed if the Nets were able to land Flagg at the top of the draft.
Flagg showed out after his appearance on Team USA's Select Team ahead of the Olympics and he looked like one of the better players on the scrimmage squad.
Now, he'll get a full season in the collegiate spotlight at Duke before he joins the NBA, possibly with the Nets.
