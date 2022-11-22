Skip to main content

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Toronto Raptors

Could the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors pull off this trade?
While Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has not revisited his trade request from the summer, some still feel as if the superstar forward could wind up elsewhere as early as this season. The Nets are hopeful that the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons can be successful; however, if this group is underperforming by the trade deadline, some hard decisions could be on the way.

Because of this, hypothetical trade packages for Kevin Durant are already being discussed, as Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently compiled a list of realistic trade targets for the Nets forward. First on this list was the Toronto Raptors.

"Brooklyn might demand Barnes, but Toronto may have the best offer with OG Anunoby and multiple first-round picks (up to four available, along with three potential swaps)," Pincus wrote. "Durant, whose contract runs through 2025-26, is at $44.1 million for the current season. An acquiring team must send at least $35.2 million to match his salary."

Pincus acknowledged that Toronto would likely draw the line at Scottie Barnes, but some combination of players like Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, Khem Birch, Thaddeus Young, and Chris Boucher would have to be in play. That is of course in addition to Anunoby and significant draft compensation.

The Raptors have been without a tier-one star since Kawhi Leonard left in free agency, and Durant would undoubtedly meet that criteria. That said, it is hard to see these two sides agreeing on a deal with Scottie Barnes being unavailable.

