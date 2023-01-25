Report: Brooklyn Nets’ Updated Trade Targets

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the best teams in the NBA when Kevin Durant is playing, but that isn't stopping them from making moves at the trade deadline.

According to Kevin O'Connor from The Ringer, the Nets aren't looking to be complacent at the trade deadline; the team is actively looking for upgrades heading into the deadline.

At this point, it seems pretty clear that the Nets are looking for a quality big man. Unfortunately, according to the article, it's also looking like the team may be priced out of better options like John Collins and Myles Turner. The next set of viable options would be Naz Reid, Mo Bamba, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kelly Olynyk.

While Nic Claxton is a quality big man for the Nets, he will be a liability during playoff games because of his free-throw shooting. The team will have to find someone who is capable of being both a backup and a starting center.

In all likelihood, both the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers will probably be looking at the same candidates for big men. Neither team wants to completely give up their prime assets for a starting big man like John Collins, but both teams will definitely try to go for a player like Naz Reid.

Time is ticking until the trade deadline, expect the Brooklyn Nets to make a move. For now, they have the Philadelphia 76ers to worry about tonight.

Related Articles

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant