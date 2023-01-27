Report: Brooklyn Nets Willing to Trade Seth Curry or Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to swap some of their elite shooting for size. One of the biggest weak spots in the team's roster is the lack of size, especially when going against teams like the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers.

According to reports by both Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer and Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports, the Nets could trade either Seth Curry, Joe Harris, or Patty Mills in their quest to acquire size. While the team already has Nic Claxton, they still definitely need help or a shooting center.

Seth Curry has an $8.5 million contract that expires after this season, Joe Harris has an $18.6 million contract that expires in the 2023-24 season, and Patty Mills has a $6.5 million contract that expires in the 2023-24 season. All three have similar roles for the Brooklyn Nets, with Seth Curry honestly being the most efficient. Not to mention, the team already has another sharpshooter in Yuta Watanabe as well.

The best-case scenario for the Brooklyn Nets would be acquiring a player like Jakob Poeltl, Naz Reid, or Kelly Olynyk. Similar to the LA Clippers, the Nets just don't have the assets to try and get big men like John Collins or Myles Turner.

The big man market is going to be very sought after by the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, and even the Boston Celtics. All three teams are likely going after the same players, so it will be very interesting to see who wins the battle.

