Report: Kyrie Irving Leaving Kevin Durant For Lakers in Free Agency

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may look very different next season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nearly broken up this summer following Kevin Durant's trade request, the Brooklyn Nets may look very different next season. There were several reports this offseason that Kyrie Irving was trying to facilitate his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, and while he ultimately opted in and returned to Brooklyn, one analyst believes he will be in Los Angeles next summer.

On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith said, "Barring a trade before the trade deadline, this is their last season together. They're not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie is not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie is planning to go to Los Angeles."

Smith continued, saying that Kyrie was already trying to get there this summer, and will finally find his way to Los Angeles in free agency after this season.

Durant is of course under contract for a while, but Irving will become a free agent this summer. With Russell Westbrook coming off the books for Los Angeles, they should have some more financial flexibility. According to Stephen A. Smith, Kyrie Irving plans to sign there, and was trying to find his way there this offseason as well.

While his reports are not always accurate, Smith is plugged in to several different NBA circles, and likely received this intel from somewhere. The accuracy of this report is to be determined, but if Smith is correct, this could be it for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as a duo in Brooklyn.

