Royce O'Neale Reveals Thoughts About Being Traded From Jazz to Nets

Royce O'Neale was shocked that the Utah Jazz dismantled their team.

One of the most shocking parts about the NBA offseason was the way the Utah Jazz dismantled their team. Many expected Rudy Gobert to be traded, but no one expected the team to have such a huge firesale - not even Royce O'Neale

In an interview with Michael Soto of Hoopshype, O'Neale revealed how shocked he was when the Jazz dismantled their team and traded him.

"I was definitely shocked," O'Neale said to Soto. "I had been there for five years. The team we had for a couple of years fell short. I thought we were going to build on it. Things happened, so keep it moving.”

O'Neale is ready to move on from the Jazz and focus directly on the Brooklyn Nets. He's shocked by their decision but has already accepted it.

”That was the summer," O'Neale said. "Nobody cares about it now. We’re all here, and we’re going to make it work. We have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to go. That’s what we’re focusing on."

O'Neale has a legitimate chance to win an NBA championship with the Brooklyn Nets and knows just how rare the opportunity is. Just because a team is a favorite on paper, doesn't necessarily mean they're going to win. He found that out firsthand with the Utah Jazz after they lost to the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. Hopefully, history will be different on the Nets.

