Four Ideal Fits for Dodgers at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline
As the Los Angeles Dodgers look to repeat as World Series champions, they are in a similar place to where they were one year ago heading into the final days before the trade deadline. Once again, the Dodgers are in need of help in the bullpen and outfield, and potentially another starter.
Adding pieces ahead of the deadline proved critical for the Dodgers last season on their World Series run. They traded for Tommy Edman, who became the National League Championship Series MVP. They also acquired Jack Flaherty, who by the time the playoffs rolled around, was one of only three starters the team used in the postseason due to all their pitching injuries. And reliever Michael Kopech went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA across seven innings during the postseason.
The Dodgers tried to avoid having any major needs at the deadline this year by addressing them during the offseason with their signings of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott, but injuries have riddled both the rotation and bullpen. Snell, Sasaki, and relievers Scott, Kopech, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol are expected to come back from injury before the postseason, but last season the Dodgers had several pitchers return only to suffer another injury. Given the Dodgers' drastic pitching injury history, depth is crucial heading into the final stretch.
Outfield isn't necessarily a dire need, but with Michael Conforto's inconsistent fielding and several Dodgers' bats slumping this season, it certainly wouldn't hurt to add another outfielder and bat to the lineup.
Before the trade deadline hits, here are four ideal fits the Dodgers could target.
Ryan Helsley - RP, St. Louis Cardinals
Adding to the bullpen should be the Dodgers' top priority at the deadline, and Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley would be a top option for the Dodgers to consider. The two-time All-Star and reigning Reliever of the Year is 3-1 this season with a 3.00 ERA across 36 innings pitched, and his 21 saves ranks 10th in MLB.
With Tanner Scott currently dealing with injury and recording an 8.10 ERA over his last seven appearances, adding Helsley would provide the Dodgers a consistent option at closer.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are among the teams interested in Helsley, but he is also one of the most popular relievers on the market and is drawing interest from the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Rangers, and Blue Jays as well.
Griffin Jax - RP, Minnesota Twins
The Dodgers are not looking to overspend at the deadline this year, so if Helsley or relievers like Jhoan Duran would cost too much capital for the Dodgers to acquire, Twins reliever Griffin Jax could be a more attainable option. Jax has appeared in 49 games for Minnesota this season, going 1-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 72 strikeouts.
Jax has been inconsistent pitching this year, but had his best season as a reliever just a year ago when he went 5-5 with a 2.03 ERA, 95 strikeouts, and 10 saves—posting career-bests in ERA, strikeouts, strikeout-walk ratio, and saves.
Harrison Bader - OF, Minnesota Twins
Two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan might be too pricy for what the Dodgers are looking for in the outfield, but they could turn to Twins centerfielder Harrison Bader. The 31-year-old right bat is currently on a one-year deal with the Twins, and would become a free agent after the season.
Through 94 games this season, Bader has slashed .254/.337/.439 and registered a .776 OPS while hitting 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. Bader, a Gold Glove award winner in 2021, could perhaps more importantly provide an upgrade to the Dodgers' defense heading into the postseason.
Sandy Alcántara - SP, Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcántara has garnered buzz across MLB as a likely trade candidate this year. Alcántara has struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery this season—he's registered a 5-9 record with a career-high 6.66 ERA and a -1.5 WAR—and will be far from a guarantee for any team that trades for him.
Still, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner does bring great upside and has proven to be one of the best pitchers in recent seasons when healthy. While he has yet to consistently play up to that standard this season, he at least can provide good depth for the Dodgers heading into October.