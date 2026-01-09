Brooklyn Nets’ Could Make Interesting Bid for Grizzlies’ Ja Morant

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, as new star guard has hit the trade block, just days after the trading of Trae Young to the Washington Wizards.

Grizzlies’ two-time All-Star Ja Morant, who’s been with the franchise for seven seasons, is officially available. Per Charania, the team is “entertaining offers” to potentially move him ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

Memphis is considering multiple paths forward amid the emergence of several promising young players, including building around them and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies also remain open to continue on with Morant as a focal part of their retool. https://t.co/gcWzT9VpOC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

The Nets are in a unique position in the Eastern Conference, having opted to grab a record five first-round rookies at the 2025 NBA Draft, with several talented veterans strewn across the roster too. Forward Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as a legitimate All-Star talent leading the team at 26 points per game, and Brooklyn has also been a key free agent market in recent years.

Suffice it to say, they could look to upgrade their roster in a variety of ways, be it the draft, in free agency or even trading for a star.

At some level, Morant does make sense as an acquisition, if the price is right on both sides. While his most athletic days seem to be behind him, he’s still an ultra talented scorer and play-maker, which the Nets have need of in the backcourt.

Through 18 games this season, Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Brooklyn gambled on several handlers at the ’25 draft, none of which have emerged as legitimate options just yet. Egor Demin has come on as a real contributor, though he’s seen now as more of a 3-and-D wing with secondary play-making.

Morant would fit snugly in with the Nets current core, as an offensive creator that could continue to set up the rookies, as well as MPJ.

The trickiest part of the equation would be the asking price. Morant is set to make upwards of $40 million in each of his next two seasons, meaning plenty of salary, and therefore talent, will need to be sent out. Any deal involving Morant to Brooklyn would almost certainly have to include Nic Claxton, which would be a tough loss for the Nets in terms of winning impact.

Additionally, the Grizzlies are looking to add draft picks and young players in the deal, which Brooklyn would certainly like to hang on to. Demin is sure to be off the table, but even losing players like Nolan Traore, Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf and more so soon in their development could be the wrong move.

In Charania’s follow-up tweet, he did mention the Grizzlies remain open to continuing on with Morant as a focal point, meaning if the price is too low, they’ll likely pass in favor of simply moving forward.

That makes things tricky for Brooklyn, too, as there will surely be others driving up the asking price. It's not out of the question the Nets involve themselves in a potential Morant deal, though it does seem like an uphill battle for both sides to get a deal done.