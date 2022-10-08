Skip to main content
Steve Nash Gives Update on Joe Harris' Injury

Steve Nash Gives Update on Joe Harris' Injury

Nash is taking the maximum precaution on Joe Harris

Joe Harris was held out against the Miami Heat out of precaution, and Nets fans have been worried if the injury was a lingering issue. Fortunately, Nets coach Steve Nash gave a little bit of clarity on the situation.

“I hope it’s not like a lingering thing," Nash said. "I think it’s just a precaution tonight. He’s a little sore and we just want to make sure he gets the proper recovery so that he can come back to full strength.”

Joe Harris had an incredibly unlucky 2021-22 season, one riddled with injury. He only played 14 games last season after dealing with recurring issues in his ankle. He ultimately underwent a procedure in March on his ankle that cut his season even shorter. Harris stated that he was "feeling great" according to ESPN, so hopefully, this is all just one big precaution for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harris is one of the biggest x-factors for the Brooklyn Nets. For the team to have a level of depth that'll allow them to succeed, they'll need Harris' three-point shooting. If last season proved anything for the Nets, it's that just having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving isn't enough. They need to be more than a top-heavy team in order to compete with a team like the Boston Celtics. Depth will always be one of the keys to winning an NBA championship, and that's something Joe Harris provides.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

steve-nash-sean-marks-durant-trade-request
News

The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Player

By Joey Linn
fullsizeoutput_d07e
News

Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama: 'The league's really in trouble when he comes in'

By Chris Milholen
1236173138.0
News

Erik Spoelstra Reveals Thoughts on Brooklyn Nets' Dramatic Offseason

By Chris Milholen
Kyrie-Irving-1
News

Kyrie Irving ruled OUT against Heat

By Chris Milholen
fullsizeoutput_d1b2
News

Injury Report: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
1091966970
News

Draymond Green Shares Challenge For Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
031022-kdsimmons
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons Playing vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19122301
News

Royce O'Neale Reveals Thoughts About Being Traded From Jazz to Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari