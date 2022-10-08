Steve Nash Gives Update on Joe Harris' Injury

Joe Harris was held out against the Miami Heat out of precaution, and Nets fans have been worried if the injury was a lingering issue. Fortunately, Nets coach Steve Nash gave a little bit of clarity on the situation.

“I hope it’s not like a lingering thing," Nash said. "I think it’s just a precaution tonight. He’s a little sore and we just want to make sure he gets the proper recovery so that he can come back to full strength.”

Joe Harris had an incredibly unlucky 2021-22 season, one riddled with injury. He only played 14 games last season after dealing with recurring issues in his ankle. He ultimately underwent a procedure in March on his ankle that cut his season even shorter. Harris stated that he was "feeling great" according to ESPN, so hopefully, this is all just one big precaution for him.

Harris is one of the biggest x-factors for the Brooklyn Nets. For the team to have a level of depth that'll allow them to succeed, they'll need Harris' three-point shooting. If last season proved anything for the Nets, it's that just having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving isn't enough. They need to be more than a top-heavy team in order to compete with a team like the Boston Celtics. Depth will always be one of the keys to winning an NBA championship, and that's something Joe Harris provides.

