The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing.

With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The terms of their agreement with Williams were not announced, but the former UNLV standout played for their summer league team, and could be a candidate for their G-League squad.

With injuries and other unexpected absences depleting the Nets for much of last season, the ability to have internal options is important. While Williams may or may not be in their long-term plans, he should have an opportunity to prove his utility in a small role.

There isn't much time remaining in the pre-season for Williams to prove himself, especially with starters beginning to get extended run, but just being around the team in practices and workouts is often a good enough opportunity to impress teammates and coaches. Williams will certainly be looking to do that in between now and the start of the regular season.

Appearing in 27 games for UNLV last season, Williams averaged 12.7 PPG. While it was only on 2.9 attempts per game, Williams did knock down 43.6% of his threes as well, leaving some optimism for his potential behind the arc. After a rough shooting season two years ago, it was encouraging to see this improvement.

The Nets will play one more pre-season game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before opening their season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

