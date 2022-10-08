The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Player

With pre-season games still to be played, the Brooklyn Nets are taking a look at another young player before their regular season begins. The team announced on Thursday that they had signed un-drafted guard Noah Kirkwood to a contract. The terms of the deal were not announced, but it will likely be for the remainder of the pre-season, unless something unexpected occurs.

Kirkwood played three collegiate seasons at Harvard, averaging 17.7 PPG last season on 47.7% from the field. Big for his position, Kirkwood is measured at 6'7" and 215 pounds. He will likely get an opportunity in one of Brooklyn's remaining pre-season games to prove he belongs, whether that be with the Nets, their G-League team, or even another organization.

Still working through several different things, the Nets are taking the pre-season seriously; however, minutes are still available for young players like Kirkwood. A two-time All Ivy League Team member, Kirkwood was a standout at Harvard. Hoping to translate that success over to the NBA, he will have a great opportunity with the Nets.

With their roster mostly set, it is unlikely that Brooklyn will offer a standard contract to Kirkwood; however, he could get an opportunity with their G-League affiliate. Whether it's Brooklyn or another team that he lands with, Kirkwood hopes to catch on somewhere in the NBA after this new opportunity.

