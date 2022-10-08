Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Player

Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Player

The Brooklyn Nets have officially signed a new free agent
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With pre-season games still to be played, the Brooklyn Nets are taking a look at another young player before their regular season begins. The team announced on Thursday that they had signed un-drafted guard Noah Kirkwood to a contract. The terms of the deal were not announced, but it will likely be for the remainder of the pre-season, unless something unexpected occurs.

Kirkwood played three collegiate seasons at Harvard, averaging 17.7 PPG last season on 47.7% from the field. Big for his position, Kirkwood is measured at 6'7" and 215 pounds. He will likely get an opportunity in one of Brooklyn's remaining pre-season games to prove he belongs, whether that be with the Nets, their G-League team, or even another organization.

Still working through several different things, the Nets are taking the pre-season seriously; however, minutes are still available for young players like Kirkwood. A two-time All Ivy League Team member, Kirkwood was a standout at Harvard. Hoping to translate that success over to the NBA, he will have a great opportunity with the Nets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With their roster mostly set, it is unlikely that Brooklyn will offer a standard contract to Kirkwood; however, he could get an opportunity with their G-League affiliate. Whether it's Brooklyn or another team that he lands with, Kirkwood hopes to catch on somewhere in the NBA after this new opportunity.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

fullsizeoutput_d07e
News

Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama: 'The league's really in trouble when he comes in'

By Chris Milholen
1236173138.0
News

Erik Spoelstra Reveals Thoughts on Brooklyn Nets' Dramatic Offseason

By Chris Milholen
Kyrie-Irving-1
News

Kyrie Irving ruled OUT against Heat

By Chris Milholen
fullsizeoutput_d1b2
News

Injury Report: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
1091966970
News

Draymond Green Shares Challenge For Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
031022-kdsimmons
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons Playing vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19122301
News

Royce O'Neale Reveals Thoughts About Being Traded From Jazz to Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19121776_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Availability Against Heat To Be Determined

By Chris Milholen