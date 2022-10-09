Skip to main content
Update: Kyrie Irving Has Returned to Brooklyn Nets Practice

Update: Kyrie Irving Has Returned to Brooklyn Nets Practice

After being away from the team to welcome a new baby, Kyrie Irving has returned to practice
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was away from the team for a few days after his wife gave birth to their new baby. After spending the last several days making sure his wife was well taken care of, Irving rejoined the Nets on Saturday.

When asked how things have gone since the birth of his child, specifically with his wife, Irving said, "I've just been playing caretaker at home, cooking for her. Making sure her feet are massaged. Making sure I'm doing everything possible as a husband to make sure she's taken care of."

Now back with the team, Irving will likely be available to play in their next pre-season game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Nets only have two more pre-season games, and while they understand that it will take beyond their final exhibition game to develop optimal continuity, each opportunity for live reps is vital.

With a new addition in Ben Simmons, Brooklyn is searching for the best ways to utilize him. Alongside two stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Simmons will have a very unique role. That level of chemistry can only be developed through reps, which is why it's great for Brooklyn to have Irving back with the team.

The Nets will play two more pre-season games before beginning their regular season on October 19th vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

