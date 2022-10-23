Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama Only Follows Nets and Knicks on Social Media

Victor Wembanyama Only Follows Nets and Knicks on Social Media

The prodigy player seems to only be a fan of two teams.

Victor Wembanyama is going to be one of the greatest NBA draft prospects in history, the amount of hype around him hasn't really been seen since Lebron James. Every team in the NBA is clamoring for this young player whom many are calling once-in-a-generation, but it seems like he only follows two teams on social media.

The only two teams that Victor Wembanyama follows on Instagram are none other than the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

This could mean nothing, or it could mean which teams he secretly hopes will draft him. It is important to note that he also follows players who aren't on those teams, like LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In order for there to be any chance of Wembanyama to come on the Nets, then there would have to be some universe where the Philadelphia 76ers continue to keep losing. The Nets own the 76ers draft pick, and that's their only realistic chance of attaining him in the draft. Even though the 76ers have started the season 0-3, it's hard to believe that they'll keep losing that much.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's going to be very fun watching Wembanyama's potential NBA career, and if he'll live up to the hype that he's already produced in college. Watching him play has been an absolute spectacle, and it's going to be a treat to watch him perform against NBA professionals.

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

USATSI_15609606
News

Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19132671
News

TJ Warren Speaks On Working His Way Back To The Hardwood

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19271754_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Gives Huge Praise to Pascal Siakam's Growth

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19208553
News

Nick Nurse Praises Steve Nash on How He's Handled Nets Drama

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19124256
News

Injury Update: Seth Curry's Return From Injury Timeline Revealed

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17359623
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19261607
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19121941_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Joe Harris Available Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen