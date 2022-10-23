Victor Wembanyama Only Follows Nets and Knicks on Social Media

Victor Wembanyama is going to be one of the greatest NBA draft prospects in history, the amount of hype around him hasn't really been seen since Lebron James. Every team in the NBA is clamoring for this young player whom many are calling once-in-a-generation, but it seems like he only follows two teams on social media.

The only two teams that Victor Wembanyama follows on Instagram are none other than the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

This could mean nothing, or it could mean which teams he secretly hopes will draft him. It is important to note that he also follows players who aren't on those teams, like LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In order for there to be any chance of Wembanyama to come on the Nets, then there would have to be some universe where the Philadelphia 76ers continue to keep losing. The Nets own the 76ers draft pick, and that's their only realistic chance of attaining him in the draft. Even though the 76ers have started the season 0-3, it's hard to believe that they'll keep losing that much.

It's going to be very fun watching Wembanyama's potential NBA career, and if he'll live up to the hype that he's already produced in college. Watching him play has been an absolute spectacle, and it's going to be a treat to watch him perform against NBA professionals.

