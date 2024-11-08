Win-Win Scenario: Analyzing the Nets' Surprising Start to the 2024-25 Campaign
When the Brooklyn Nets' trade of Mikal Bridges was finalized on July 6, expectations were that a second rebuild under general manager Sean Marks had commenced.
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Brooklyn fired head coach Jacque Vaughn, hired Jordi Fernandez and looked to retool.
Now eight games into the 2024-25 campaign, one that was meant to be the first of a long-term overhaul, the Nets are 4-4 and near the top of the Eastern Conference. It's already been an unpredictable year across the NBA, causing concern for the value of Brooklyn's future draft capital.
But the Nets' new "gritty" identity translating to wins doesn't necessarily sabotage their assets. If anything, its strong performances thus far indicate Brooklyn's closer to competing than bottoming out. While their personal selections may not be as high as originally projected, the early turbulence leaguewide has played to the Nets' benefit.
And it's all courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard delivered a 1-6 start to year two of Milwaukee's superstar paring, generating rumors surrounding the two-time MVP's future with the franchise. Brooklyn was mentioned as a landing spot should he be traded, but even if "Greek Freak" lands elsewhere, the Bucks' shortcomings benefit the Nets.
In the Bridges deal, the New York Knicks sent over Milwaukee's 2025 top-four-protected first-round pick. If the pick lands in the one-to-four range, it's conveyed to the New Orleans Pelicans.
It's not guaranteed, but if the Bucks continue to struggle and land within the lottery but avoid a top-four spot, Brooklyn adds another valuable selection to its already-large haul. This essentially provides Marks full flexibility, allowing the Nets to continue a playoff push throughout the season while looking forward to a sought-after draft choice come next summer.
Whichever way Brooklyn's season turns, whether the hot start is just a mirage or a true sign of competitiveness, sitting at .500 through eight games cannot be viewed negatively. It's a win-win scenario for the Nets, whose future appears to get brighter by the day.
Brooklyn takes on the Boston Celtics on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
