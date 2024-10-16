WNBA Finals: Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Voices Support for New York Liberty
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández voiced his support for the New York Liberty before Game 3 of the WNBA Finals away versus the Minnesota Lynx.
“Now we have to go there and try to fight for that first win [away], one quarter at a time,” Fernández said on Monday night before the Nets’ second preseason game. The 41-year-old was wearing a Liberty long-sleeve shirt and cap.
Following a Game 2 win, the Liberty are tied 1-1 with the Lynx. Game 1 saw a double-digit New York lead disintegrate into a catastrophic overtime loss, but the Liberty bounced back in the second game behind 21 points from Breanna Stewart.
“I know that first game was not what we wanted, but the reality was there was a lot of positives,” Fernández said. “Losing in the playoffs like that is devastating, but it's how you respond to that adversity.”
Game 2 featured the largest crowd ever in attendance for a Liberty game at Barclays Center. The Nets’ first-year head coach was in attendance for the victory against Minnesota.
“I love being a basketball fan, and I've obviously watched a lot of their games,” Fernández said. “I've been here in the arena multiple times. I was not able to be here in game one, but I was here [Sunday for] game two.”
Fernández is not the only member of the Nets organization to have recently been spotted wearing Libs gear. Nic Claxton donned a Liberty shirt at the Nets' 'Practice In The Park' community event in Bed-Stuy, and Brooklyn players have been spotted at Barclays over the past week.
The Liberty are owned by Joe and Clara Wu Tsai under the BSE Global umbrella. This would be the franchise’s first championship ever. New York takes on Minnesota in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
“I'm just happy to be a basketball fan and support our basketball team,” Fernández said.
Meanwhile, the Nets' third preseason game is slotted to start one hour earlier. Brooklyn (1-1 in preseason) will make a short east coast trip to take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who will definitely be without Joel Embiid and Paul George.
