Brooklyn Nets Host ‘Practice In The Park’ Community Event in Bed-Stuy
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets held their ‘Practice In The Park’ event, the team’s annual open practice for the community, on Sunday morning.
The practice was held in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, as opposed to last season when the event was rained out and moved into Barclays Center. It was a laid back atmosphere with games and shirts for the kids and families before a performance from NYC rapper Jadakiss and player introductions.
The event also served as a chance to introduce Jordi Fernández to the onlooking fans. The Nets’ new head coach took to the mic to address the hundreds in attendance.
“At the end of the day, connecting with you guys is the most important thing,” Fernández said. “My family and myself, we’re very happy to be a part of the community, and we’re very happy to call Brooklyn home.”
The loudest reactions of the day came for Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas and Cui Yongxi. Thomas, entering his fourth season as a Net, said he looked forward to the team’s open practice every year.
“It's definitely always good to be out, being in Brooklyn, experiencing the fans and really feeling the energy,” the Brooklyn guard said.
The Nets are back in action Monday night, with game two of the preseason against the Washington Wizards. This will also be Brooklyn’s first game at Barclays Center this campaign.
Brooklyn lost its preseason opener in San Diego against the LA Clippers, with Fernández’s starters only playing the first half of that contest. The Wizards are 1-2 in preseason.
