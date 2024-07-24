11-Year Veteran Reportedly Attempting NBA Comeback
With most of the top NBA free agents off the board, teams must now get creative with how they fill out their rosters. One way this can be done is with NBA veterans who are looking for another opportunity in the league, as that experience can be valuable for a locker room.
One player who is reportedly attempting an NBA comeback is veteran guard Austin Rivers. Last playing in the NBA during the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rivers reportedly participated in a free agent workout in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League alongside other players looking for another opportunity, per Damian Burchardt of The U.S. Sun.
This is not the first time Rivers' name has come up in discussions about an NBA comeback, as it was reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes last year that the 11-year veteran had worked out for teams in hopes of getting another opportunity.
This more recent report that Rivers is working out for NBA teams confirms he is still attempting a comeback to the league while working as an analyst for different outlets. Often appearing on ESPN, Rivers also hosts a show for The Ringer.
In his 11-year NBA career, Rivers has spent time with seven different teams. Making brief stops with the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves, Rivers had longer stints with the LA Clippers (four seasons), New Orleans Pelicans (three seasons), Houston Rockets (two seasons), and Denver Nuggets (two seasons).
