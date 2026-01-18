Nuggets' Tim Hardaway Jr. Embraces Spark Plug Role Amid Injuries

The Denver Nuggets, in the midst of their 121-115 home victory over the Washington Wizards, it was a big performance from veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. off the bench. who had an impressive 30-point outing with five three-pointers made in 36 minutes throughout the night, helping will this team to yet another win without their three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, along with other key contributors due to injury.

It's not the first time that Hardaway Jr. has stepped up to have a big game for the Nuggets in recent weeks. While it's his highest scoring mark in a single game this season, it's his ninth this year with at least 20 points, and in seven of those, he's shot over 50% from deep.

Tim Hardaway Jr. tonight:



30 Points

10/18 FGM

5/11 3PM

5/5 FTM

36 Minutes pic.twitter.com/kSpHU8Jyzj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 18, 2026

Ultimately, Hardaway Jr. has been a perfect bench spark plug that's helped fill out the lineup on the wing, and has had a handful of nights where he can not only score in impressive bursts, but in his mind, also bring some additional "passion" into the game.

"I think just the passion, I would say," Hardaway Jr, said on what he brings off the bench for the Nuggets. "I know there wasn’t much energy today, I think everybody was still on a high from the Broncos game. Congrats to those guys, huge win. But yeah, I think they all came here and all of their energy was gone. We just try to find our own energy in ourselves. I just tried to do the best I could to come off the bench and be that sparkplug."

Of course, a game like the Denver Broncos had put together in their divisional outing against the Buffalo Bills could sap the energy out of anybody. But Hardaway Jr. would be the perfect guy to step up against Washington, that continues to keep the Nuggets afloat in the Western Conference, still while being without three of their typical starters in the rotation.

It's thanks to some consistent shot-making, and the perfect role that he can fill next to a lethal scoring in Jamal Murray in the Nuggets backcourt, offering ideal size, spacing, and of course, experience.

Nuggets' Tim Hardaway Jr. Playing With Confidence

As to how that consistent success has come to fruition for the Nuggets while being down so many contributors, Hardaway Jr. credits it to the added confidence that Denver's been playing with since they've been shorthanded.

"I think the confidence, the trust in each other," Hardaway said of the Nuggets' sustained success. "To be honest, when these injuries happen you never know if you will have an opportunity like this, not only for myself but other guys to play these many minutes and go out there and contribute as much as we have."

"So, I’m not saying it’s based off the injuries, but like we always say, it’s the next man up, so relish your opportunity and that’s what we’ve been trying to do."

Jan 13, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In the 41 games Hardaway Jr. has appeared in for the Nuggets, he's averaged a strong 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.5% from three.

Another note: he's also only started in five of those appearances, which might just make him an intriguing Sixth Man of the Year candidate to keep an eye on for as long as he puts up these types of numbers, and especially as the Nuggets keep winning games without some of their top guys.

More Denver Nuggets Content