Nuggets Expected to Target Vital Position on Trade Market

The Denver Nuggets are one of the quieter teams in the NBA when it comes to trade rumors this season, as they are rightfully content with their current roster. Sure, injuries have gotten the best of them so far, but they know they are a top championship contender when healthy.

However, even the best teams can look to upgrade certain positions. While the Nuggets are very well-rounded with a good bench, they could still look to bring in a better backup point guard.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Nuggets are expected to target a backup point guard on the trade and buyout markets.

"Furthermore, the Nuggets are expected to monitor the trade and buyout market in case a notable veteran backup point guard upgrade becomes available, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported.

DEN +\- diff for each individual player ON this season and last for the top 12 most minutes played. This looks a bit different than I would have assumed in a number of different ways pic.twitter.com/wLNeEs7NHp — NuggetsNotes (@NuggetsNotes) January 15, 2026

Nuggets want help for Murray

The backup point guard was known to be a weakness for the Nuggets, but they have experimented with offseason acquisition Bruce Brown in that position. Of course, the Nuggets and their fanbase love Brown, but they could use a legitimate backup point guard to relieve star Jamal Murray.

What about Jalen Pickett, though? Pickett, 26, has also served as the Nuggets' backup ball-handler at times, but the team has learned that he is much more effective off the ball.

If the Nuggets no longer want to lean on Brown or Pickett in this position, then it makes sense to look at external options.

Backup point guard options

There are certainly a handful of options for the Nuggets to explore ahead of the trade deadline, although fans need to remember that they have limited financial flexibility. Here are a few cost-friendly options that could make a big impact in Denver:

Tyus Jones

11-year NBA veteran Tyus Jones has struggled to make his mark in his first season with the Orlando Magic, putting up career-low numbers as their backup point guard. However, Jones has proven that he can thrive in that role and could simply need a change of scenery.

Jones is on a one-year, $7 million contract, making him a viable target for the Nuggets. Just last season with the Phoenix Suns, Jones averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from three-point range. His value is at an all-time low amid his down year, which would be a great opportunity for the Nuggets to call the Magic about him.

D'Angelo Russell

The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on former All-Star D'Angelo Russell while Kyrie Irving recovers from an injury, but the team as a whole is struggling. Now, they are expected to make even more changes, and Russell could be a trade candidate.

Russell is making just $5.7 million this season with a player option worth about $6 million next season. Sure, the 29-year-old is not as dominant as he once was, but he can still be an impactful player. In Dallas this season, Russell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game with poor shooting numbers, but could also benefit from a change of scenery to a winning environment.

Jose Alvarado

Possibly the most enticing name on this list is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans have had a rough go this season, and as they explore trades, Alvarado is an obvious candidate for contenders.

While Alvarado is expected to miss a couple more weeks with an injury, the feisty point guard should be at the top of Denver's list. This season, Alvarado is averaging 7.9 points, 3.0 assists, and one steal per game, shooting 36.1% from three-point range. The 27-year-old is owed $4.5 million this season and has a player option worth the same price next season.

If the Nuggets are serious about acquiring a backup point guard, there are some viable options out there for them.

