Four-Time NBA All-Star Gives Reality Check to 76ers Star Joel Embiid
The last four NBA MVP winners have all gone to centers, despite nearly a 20-year gap since the previous big man MVP.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four MVP awards, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid took home the 2023 award. Though early into the 2024-25 season, the gap between the two superstar big men has widened.
Jokic is averaging a triple-double after 13 games with 29.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game. Embiid has had an underwhelming season plagued with injury but has been utterly disappointing when healthy. In four appearances, Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while the 76ers are 3-13 through 16 games.
Former Nuggets center and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins gave his opinion on the drama around Embiid and the 76ers.
"I think Joel's focus is in the wrong place," Cousins says. "F--- who the rat is right now. Your team is struggling... Go lock in, go win some games. Let's start to right the ship. They have more than enough time. They are in the East. It's a top-heavy conference. They have more than enough of a chance to get in the playoffs and actually make some noise."
Cousins did not hold back on Embiid regarding the whole situation with the team meeting leak last week. Instead of Embiid complaining about who the "rat" is, he should focus on getting the struggling 76ers back on track.
