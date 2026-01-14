What We Learned From Nuggets' Shorthanded Win vs. Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets have already been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this week, and another solid performance on Tuesday night certainly helps their case. Despite playing without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, among a handful of key absences, the Nuggets pulled out a 122-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This was the Nuggets' fourth win in five games, as the team continues to find ways to win despite being shorthanded. Here are a few things we learned from Tuesday's win in New Orleans:

There's a new star duo in Denver

While the Nuggets have had plenty of success behind their duo of Jokic and Jamal Murray, is there a new duo emerging in the absence of their three-time MVP? Murray was still incredible on Tuesday, leading the team with 35 points, nine assists, and three steals on 11-19 shooting from the field and 5-8 from deep, but he had some help.

Peyton Watson, fresh off an NBA Western Conference Player of the Week win, finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 11-16 shooting from the field.

Jamal Murray & Peyton Watson vs Pelicans😤



35 PTS 31 PTS

9 AST 7 REB

5/8 3PT% 5 AST

3STL 2 STL

58%FG 69% FG pic.twitter.com/6B5DyR0pdx — 🦍 (@elninomich) January 14, 2026

When both Jokic and Murray were sidelined, Watson stepped up big time to become the team's go-to guy, and his confidence seems to be through the roof right now. And, of course, for good reason.

Watson has been incredible, not only offensively, but he continues to be a defensive force as well. With his newly found two-way prowess, Watson has quickly become one of Denver's most important players.

Sure, things will change when Jokic returns as the hierarchy settles back to normal, but Watson's emergence as a legitimate co-star alongside Murray has been incredible. The two combining for 66 points, over half of Denver's total, was a great example of how stellar they have been.

Jalen Pickett is earning his spot back in the rotation

When the Nuggets were healthy, Jalen Pickett had several games where he completely fell out of the rotation. However, with the way he has performed amid their injury crisis, he is making a case to get back into the lineup.

In Tuesday's win, Pickett earned a starting nod and finished with 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 4-7 from three-point range. Not only that, but Pickett came up huge in the fourth quarter, dropping eight points with two three-pointers in the final period.

Sure, Pickett is not the flashiest player, and it can even be hard to tell how well he is performing, but he has shown that he is a high-impact player when given the opportunity. After dropping 29 points in a game where Murray and Jokic, along with several other key players, were sidelined, Pickett continues to show that he belongs on this stage.

Nuggets are surviving without Jokic

Of course, the Nuggets have proven they can be successful without Jokic by winning four of their last five, but their upcoming schedule presents them with an excellent opportunity to rise up the West standings, regardless of who is on the floor.

Eight of Denver's final ten games of January come against teams with losing records, as seven of them sit outside the playoff picture altogether. Even though the 9-33 Pelicans actually gave the Nuggets a good fight, there is no reason why Denver should not win at least six of their next ten games.

If the Nuggets can get to Jokic's return while still being 15 or so games above .500, that would be a huge win.

