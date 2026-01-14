Nuggets Receive Optimistic Nikola Jokic Injury Update

The Denver Nuggets have been without Nikola Jokic for the last eight games after the three-time MVP suffered a hyperextension of his left knee during their matchup with the Miami Heat on December 29th. While the Nuggets have managed to stay afloat without him with a 5-3 record, the team is eager to get him back.

Luckily, Jokic is reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab process.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on NBA Today on Wednesday that Jokic has resumed on-court workouts and could even return earlier than his initial four-week rehab timeline.

"A big development here, Nikola Jokic has resumed on-court workouts for Denver. He's right on schedule, if not a little bit ahead of schedule, of making his return to the lineup by the end of this month," Charania said. "...The Nuggets are optimistic that Nikola Jokic will be able to return by that late-January mark. He's making great progress, rapid progress."

Denver's Nikola Jokic has resumed on-court workouts in rehab from knee injury -- the latest on the three-time MVP for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/MqbWLcSazg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2026

Jokic could return this month

With Jokic resuming on-court workouts, it is a great sign that Jokic should be able to return to action this month. While NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that the Nuggets are targeting an early-February return date for Jokic, his "rapid progress," as Charania puts it, could signal an earlier return.

It has been just over two weeks since Jokic initially suffered the injury, in which the team announced a four-week period until he would be reevaluated. However, if Jokic's rehab is going better than expected, he could ultimately return sooner than four weeks.

However, while the Nuggets want Jokic back on the floor as soon as possible, there is no need to rush him back. In fact, if he is not fully healthy by the end of January, the team should take his rehab into February to make sure there is minimal risk for re-injury.

The Nuggets have managed eight games without Jokic, while even having a winning record in such games, so they know they are capable of going another dozen without him.

Can Jokic keep his award hopes alive?

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Knowing that Jokic did not suffer any long-term injury, the focus shifted more toward whether he will still be eligible for awards this season. With the NBA's 65-game requirement for end-of-season awards, Jokic is in jeopardy of not being eligible for MVP or All-NBA if he misses just ten more games the rest of the season.

"If he is able to make it back by late January, it would also give him a window to be eligible for the postseason awards: MVP and All-NBA," Charania said.

Of course, these awards are not the focus for either Jokic or the Nuggets' franchise, but the superstar center is on the brink of his fourth MVP award in just six years. Sure, he might have more opportunities to win one, but he is on the verge of history, and it is hard not to think about that.

Regardless, the priority is making sure Jokic is fully ready to go before pushing him back into action, but hearing that he could even be ahead of schedule in his rehab is incredible news for the Nuggets and their injury-ridden roster.

The Nuggets will likely still have to go a handful of games before getting Jokic back, but if they keep playing how they have been over the past five games, there is no need to worry.

More Denver Nuggets Content