Nikola Jokic Reveals How Long He Will Play in NBA
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is widely considered the best player in all of basketball. Having just won his third league MVP award, Jokic joined a very exclusive group of players with three MVPs, and an even more exclusive group that also has a Finals MVP award.
Many have wondered how long Jokic plans to play in the NBA, and when asked about that following his latest MVP award, Jokic revealed that he plans to play as long as he can remain at the highest level.
Jokic has the style of game that projects to age gracefully. Not reliant on athleticism or quickness, Jokic relies on his unmatched basketball IQ and feel for the game. This should make it easy for the Nuggets star to remain at a high-level deep into his career.
Denver currently trails the Minnesota Timberwolves 0-2 in their Western Conference Semi-Finals matchup, and will look to get back into the series in games three and four. It will not be easy, as Denver will have to win two games on the road in order to avoid a 3-1 deficit, but this is a proven group with championship DNA.
With a star like Jokic, the Nuggets have a chance in any game and any series. They have dug themselves quite the hole, especially losing their first two games at home, but Denver believes that they can come back and win this series.
