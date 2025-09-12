Nuggets Add Six-Year NBA Veteran Center in Three-Team G League Trade
The Denver Nuggets have had one of the better offseasons in the NBA in 2025.
Following a Western Conference Semifinals loss to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Nuggets reloaded their roster and added critical depth.
At the center position, it was evident that superstar Nikola Jokic needed valuable help, even with veteran journeyman DeAndre Jordan as his backup.
The team quickly acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings to bolster their backup center position and add to a group of proven veteran players that Denver acquired in the offseason.
Denver Adds Another Big Man
Now, the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets' G League affiliate, announced a trade that gives Denver some added frontcourt help in the case of an injury.
"The Gold have acquired Moses Brown from the Westchester Knicks in a three-team trade deal," the team announced via social media.
The trade also involved the Sioux Falls Skyforce and included the acquisition of Bryson Warren and a 2026 first-round pick for the Westchester Knicks.
Since going undrafted in 2019 out of UCLA, Brown has played for a handful of NBA teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and the Dallas Mavericks again this past season.
Why Would the Nuggets Do This?
With Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas already on the roster, it is fair to question the move from an outside perspective, but let's break this down.
In 163 games played in the NBA, Brown has averaged 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, with a 57.4 percent field goal percentage. However, other teams consistently give him a chance.
Well, there is a reason for that. Brown is a very lanky and tall center, with some athletic ability. His fundamentals are not up to par with those of a traditional center, but Brown has been effective in the G League over the past few years.
During the 2024-25 G League season with the Westchester Knicks, he averaged 18.3 points and 16.6 rebounds per game, and was recognized with an NBA G League All-Defensive Team honor as well.
Those stats are nothing to bat your eye at, and maybe that is exactly what Denver is seeing, too.
Last season, Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks due to their injuries, filling a temporary role at center. In that time, he averaged a solid 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in only 18.2 minutes per game.
Is this a blockbuster move that transforms Denver? No, but it could be helpful for the team down the line.
