Ex-Mavericks Champion Explains Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic's Impact on NBA
The NBA has recently been dominated by international talent, with each of the last seven NBA MVP awards being given out to non-American superstars. In today's game, the arguable top four players in the league are all international.
Of course, leading the charge is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, a three-time MVP and the clear-cut best player in the world. The Serbian big man has finished in the top two in MVP voting for five consecutive seasons, a historic feat that has only ever been done by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
Joining Jokic in that "big four" group of international superstars is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is the only player of the four who has yet to win an MVP or championship, as the other three have achieved both, but he still manages to sit in the same conversation with them.
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are changing the game
Of course, there has already been an emergence of international stars for years, but Jokic and Doncic are two extraordinary examples in their own right. These two European stars have some of the most elite basketball minds the league has ever seen, and their games are so unique.
Former Dallas Mavericks champion Tyson Chandler recently spoke at the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp about how the NBA is shifting to be dominated by international talent.
"They’re incredible for our game," Chandler said. "They are brilliant to watch; all their games are beautiful and different. And I love what it’s doing for the competition of the game. Before, if I ran off the top 10 or top 15, it was going to be American-led. Now, you run off that top 10, top 15, and it’s a lot of internationals in there."
Chandler went on to talk about how Jokic and Doncic have been able to impact the game.
"And that’s a beautiful thing for the game because it’s helping evolve the game. Jokic plays the game differently than anybody we’ve ever seen. Luka plays the game differently than anybody we’ve ever seen," Chandler continued. "It’s these players that now are going to give American players something to look at. The game continues to evolve, and there’s always some artist from somewhere."
Players like Doncic and Jokic are going to continue coming to the NBA because of their inspiration on a global level, and the league will continue to grow internationally.