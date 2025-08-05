Ex-Mavericks Assistant Makes Strong Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Claim
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the world. Most people understand that, but former Dallas Mavericks assistant Marko Milic believes people have a hard time accepting it.
"In simple terms, [Americans] find it difficult to understand that Luka and Jokić are the best players in the world, because they are not according to their athletic standards, but mentally, technically, tactically and with a smile on their face they dominate the league and that is why they are always looking for something," Milic said to SIOL.net.
Luka Doncic has been the subject of a lot of criticism since the Mavericks appeared in the NBA Finals a year ago for his conditioning and his body. Everyone criticized him for being out of shape, which was due to his being injured more than anything, so he went to work this offseason.
Doncic recently graced the front of Men's Health Magazine, showcasing his recent body transformation, showing up at the signing of his new contract extension with the Lakers noticeably slimmer. If he's still as impactful as he was on offense in this new shape, he's going to be a strong contender for the MVP.
Nikola Jokic went through similar criticisms early in his career before the Nuggets won their championship in 2023. People still criticize his defensive efforts, but he can get away with it more as a center, not someone who's constantly on the perimeter against ball-handlers like Doncic is. Jokic can stay in the paint and use his hands more than others who rely on their athleticism to contest and block shots.
Why Marko Milic is No Longer With Mavericks
Milic is a former Mavericks assistant, leaving the team after they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. That may seem dramatic, but he is a Slovenian native, like Doncic, calling himself "emotional" after the trade. He is working with the Slovenian national team now.
He knew the Lakers wouldn't change their coaching staff at that point in the season if he wanted to follow Doncic, but he said the Lakers never showed any interest in him this offseason. For now, he's focused on his new role with the Slovenian national junior teams, a role he held previously before going to the United States.
Milic is still hopeful that he'll get another opportunity as an NBA coach eventually, but leaving the Mavericks in the middle of the season may not help.
